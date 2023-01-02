Stableford Capital II LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,897,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $255,082,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $438,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE UNP opened at $207.07 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.