Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of Automatic Data Processing worth $254,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $238.86 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

