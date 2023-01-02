Diversified LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

