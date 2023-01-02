Field & Main Bank Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,245.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $238.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

