McAdam LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,246,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWM opened at $174.36 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

