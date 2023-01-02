Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,023 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $69,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $559.13 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.84.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

