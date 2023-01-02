Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.85 and its 200-day moving average is $141.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.