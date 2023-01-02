Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $266.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $402.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

