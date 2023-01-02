First United Bank & Trust Has $10.28 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $266.28 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $402.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average of $288.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

