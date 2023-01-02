Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.6% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $266.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.26 and its 200-day moving average is $288.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

