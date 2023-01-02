Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $12,382,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $266.28 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $402.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

