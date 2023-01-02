Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,686,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,400,000 after acquiring an additional 439,451 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,058,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

