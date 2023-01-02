AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,129 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $456.50 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $494.18 and a 200-day moving average of $501.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

