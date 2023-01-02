BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

FISV opened at $101.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.