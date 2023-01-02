Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.8% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $141.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.74. The company has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

