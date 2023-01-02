Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $386,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,194,000 after purchasing an additional 162,987 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
VTV opened at $140.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $136.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
