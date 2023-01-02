McAdam LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,130,000 after buying an additional 674,166 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

