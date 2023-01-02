SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.