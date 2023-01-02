SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 564 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $207.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.13.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

