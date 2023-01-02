Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Southern makes up 1.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

