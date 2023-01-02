Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Decreased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.