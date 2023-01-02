First United Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

