Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404,002 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $111,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

