First United Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,003,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $288,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 103.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 922,922 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 112.5% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 20,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Salesforce by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $256.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.57.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,936 shares of company stock worth $27,032,569. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.