First United Bank & Trust Sells 320 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NEE opened at $83.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $166.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

