Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is First United Bank & Trust’s 5th Largest Position

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.34 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.45 and a 200 day moving average of $358.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

