Round Table Services LLC Acquires 13,800 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 490.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVE opened at $145.07 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

