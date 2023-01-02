Round Table Services LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

