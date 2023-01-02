Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.45 and its 200 day moving average is $358.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

