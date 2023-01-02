Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Lockheed Martin worth $144,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $486.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $351.55 and a one year high of $498.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.