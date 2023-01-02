Diversified LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.7% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

NYSE:LMT opened at $486.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $351.55 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

