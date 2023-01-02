Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 324,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 74.1% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $214.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

