Diversified LLC Has $253,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversified LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,211,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,723,000 after purchasing an additional 217,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

