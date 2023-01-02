Field & Main Bank Acquires 477 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $64.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $152.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

