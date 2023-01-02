Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 654,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,271 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $211,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $365.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

