Raymond James & Associates Has $1.43 Billion Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699,309 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,426,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,211,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,723,000 after buying an additional 217,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

