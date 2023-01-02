BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 46,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.9% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $266.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

