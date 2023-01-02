SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

