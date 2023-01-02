Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

