Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.74. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.