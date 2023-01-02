Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.8% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

