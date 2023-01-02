J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,900 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.