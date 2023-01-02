Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.1% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 390.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

