Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 695 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $338,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KO opened at $63.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

