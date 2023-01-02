Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 468 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 109.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $262.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.09. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

