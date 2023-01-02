Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,016 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $140.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.