Brio Consultants LLC Buys 2,047 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VUG stock opened at $213.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $323.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.