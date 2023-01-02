Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 65,941 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $99,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $118.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

