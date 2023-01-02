First United Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

