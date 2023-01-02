AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,829 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,829 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $38,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

